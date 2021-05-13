Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.65

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 163582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

