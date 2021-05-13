Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 495,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 2,106,688 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $18.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 747.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

