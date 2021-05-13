$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $129,096,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 421.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock traded up $3.47 on Monday, reaching $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,855,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $63.95 and a twelve month high of $109.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

