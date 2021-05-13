Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MBRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 411,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,061. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

