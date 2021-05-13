Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce sales of $162.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.91 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $343.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $706.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.28 million to $771.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $901.08 million, with estimates ranging from $802.72 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.76. 928,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

