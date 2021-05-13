Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.

Shares of VERX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 941,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,949. Vertex has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.36.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.