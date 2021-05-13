Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $20,269.44 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $20,269.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,129 shares in the company, valued at $86,172.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 854,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,446. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $28.40.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.51.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
