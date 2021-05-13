Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $20,269.44 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director David E. Rapley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $20,269.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,129 shares in the company, valued at $86,172.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 854,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,446. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.51.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

