KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Shares of KNOP stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 177,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

