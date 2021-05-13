KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend payment by 94.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,582,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

