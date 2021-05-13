BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 209,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Visa by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,683,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 49,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $222.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $433.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

