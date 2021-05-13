Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,239,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. Bumble has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.88.

In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

