Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,239,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. Bumble has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.88.
In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
