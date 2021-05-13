SynLev (SYN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $149,171.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. SynLev has a market cap of $153,007.35 and $149,171.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SynLev Coin Profile

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

