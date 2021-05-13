Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Get Northland Power alerts:

OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,561. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.