Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.

Shares of HAE traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.81. 4,822,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,220. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.