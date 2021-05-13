Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

KEYS traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47,056 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,579,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

