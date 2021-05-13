Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.02.

On Thursday, March 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00.

Shares of TELA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 38,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,863. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

