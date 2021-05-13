MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $314,494.18 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80.

NYSE MXL traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $32.61. 517,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 108,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 81,533 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 151,024 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

