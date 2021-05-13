MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $314,494.18 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.
- On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80.
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20.
- On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $573,180.40.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80.
NYSE MXL traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $32.61. 517,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 108,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 81,533 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 151,024 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
