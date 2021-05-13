Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells $1,259,858.60 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MSI traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.54. 842,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,499. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $203.18. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.