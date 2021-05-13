Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $7.92 on Top Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $7.92 or 0.00015918 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.00588456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00226896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.05 or 0.01113582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.48 or 0.01150641 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHIELDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.