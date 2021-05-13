The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

BN traded up €0.78 ($0.92) on Thursday, hitting €56.76 ($66.78). 1,584,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.25.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

