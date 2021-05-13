The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Get Danone alerts:

BN traded up €0.78 ($0.92) on Thursday, hitting €56.76 ($66.78). 1,584,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.25.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.