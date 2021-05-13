OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.76 million-$154.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.96 million.
NYSE:ONE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 173,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,779. The stock has a market cap of $326.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.17. OneSmart International Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.
OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile
