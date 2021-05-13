Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $21.81 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $243.15 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

