Desjardins Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to $17.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IIPZF. CIBC increased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $$13.18 on Thursday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

