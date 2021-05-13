Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.73. 423,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,688,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.