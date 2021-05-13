Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.64. 62,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

