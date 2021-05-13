Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERRFY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ERRFY stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,800. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

