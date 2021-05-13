Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC downgraded Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

