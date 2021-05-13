Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to C$260.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$265.00 to C$260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Boyd Group Services stock traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.51.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

