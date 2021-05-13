ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 42,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,400. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

