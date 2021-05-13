ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 42,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,400. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

