Tixl (TXL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $471,858.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. Tixl has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $471,858.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tixl has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.00588456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00226896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.05 or 0.01113582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.48 or 0.01150641 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

