MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Raised to $32.00 at Truist

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.19. 1,648,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $609.97 million, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

