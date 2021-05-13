Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 735.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 558,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 76,456 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 786,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,754,102 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

