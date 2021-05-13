Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,535 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $241.62. 263,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $283.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

