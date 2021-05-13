American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

AMWL stock traded down $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,882,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,129. American Well has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702 in the last three months.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

