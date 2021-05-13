Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 342,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,901. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.05. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,944,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,957. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

