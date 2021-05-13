National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. National Vision updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.070-1.120 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.

National Vision stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 1,240,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,465. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,182.05, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

