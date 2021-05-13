Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,472. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $986.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

