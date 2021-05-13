TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TODGF remained flat at $$46.79 during midday trading on Thursday. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

