Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DEO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.34. 343,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,772. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $187.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

