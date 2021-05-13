ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s (PBSFY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PBSFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 1,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

