Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNKD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,395,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,751. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in MannKind by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

