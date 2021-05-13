Canaccord Genuity Cuts Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target to $10.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $10.75 to $10.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

