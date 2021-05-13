NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $144,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,041,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 169,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $545.51. 183,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,162,685. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $303.79 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $579.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

