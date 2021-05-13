Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 53,547 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $123,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,278,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,859,850. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

