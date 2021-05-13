Niftyx Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $638,410.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $638,410.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00085482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.01 or 0.01037127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00066736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00110275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059315 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

