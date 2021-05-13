BLAST Price Reaches $0.0009 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 38.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. BLAST has a market cap of $45,181.81 and approximately $146.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008162 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

