Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

DOX stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 63,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.