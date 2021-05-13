Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of ULH traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 25,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,464. The stock has a market cap of $703.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

ULH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.