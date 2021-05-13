Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00264.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

ITUB traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 1,782,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,213,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

