Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total value of $28,699,101,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

